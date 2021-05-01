Clear
Activists take next step in replacing Minneapolis police department

People rally outside the courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the guilty verdicts were announced in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Seek November vote on city charter amendment.

May 1, 2021
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A charter amendment to replace the Minneapolis Police Department is one step closer to going before voters in November after a coalition of activists submitted their petition to city officials.

Yes 4 Minneapolis, a well-funded coalition of community groups, on Friday delivered dozens of boxes containing the 20,000 signatures to amend the Minneapolis charter. The coalition’s proposed amendment would replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety and shift authority over the police from the mayor to the city council.

The coalition’s efforts mirror a current proposal by three council members to do the same.

