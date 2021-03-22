Activist raises awareness about Chauvin's trial, asks community to pay attention

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Minneapolis activist is hoping to raise awareness about Derek Chavin’s trial in the case of George Floyd’s death.

The effort is supported by the organization Visual Black Justice.

Activist Chicago Taysha is proving a car can be more than a set of wheels; it can be a vehicle that makes a statement while raising awareness.

Taysha began his trip in Minneapolis and plans on making stops across the county to raise awareness about the trial until he reaches Houston. That’s where George Floyd grew up.

He says the brightly painted car is a visual reminder to fight for justice for George Floyd and pay attention to what happens during the trial.

He said, “Just speaking up and looking for justice for George Floyd, now is the time to pay attention to the trial and what's happening in Hennepin County and at the courthouse.”

Taysha says he will also be playing music created by Floyd as he makes stops along his route.

Opening statements are expected in Chavin’s trial next week.