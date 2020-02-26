Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayor says multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting

Happened on the campus of the Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 3:23 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The dead include the shooter, said Barrett, who did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday's shooting.

“What has happened is there was a horrific shooting that has occurred," Barrett told reporters. "We’re urging all resident and people in this area to stay away from this area. ... They’re continuing their sweep to make sure there is nothing more that’s occurring. It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It’s a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation.”

Police tweeted that there was no longer an active threat. Authorities did not immediately release details about the shooter or how the shooting unfolded.

It occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley," a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the facility and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“Miller Valley” features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packaging center that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution center the size of five football fields.

The facility is also home to corporate customer service, finance, human resources and engineering. Tours take people to underground caves where beer was once stored, a saloon with intricate woodwork, a stein hall with stained-glass windows, a champagne room meeting hall with leaded-glass windows, and an outdoor beer garden that can hold 300 people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Below average to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Over 1,200 shirts sold for officer Matson

Image

Reducing deadly force encounters

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

2nd shooting in as many days in Mason City

Image

GMLOS wrestling preps for state wrestling tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Electric powered bus

Image

Minnesota's precinct caucuses

Image

Clay model for Marion Ross

Community Events