Multiple people injured during early-morning fight at Rochester cafe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning fight at a Rochester cafe left multiple people injured Sunday.

The Rochester Police Department tells KIMT officers responded to an altercation at Los Jarritos Cafe on 17th Avenue NW, with many emergency vehicles seen driving through the area around 1:45 A.M. As police arrived, they heard gunfire and found two shell casings at the scene.

A sergeant with the department confirms multiple victims sustained assault-related injuries, described as non-life-threatening. They add there are "no known victims of any shootings," and an investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear whether anyone has been apprehended as a result of the incident, or if a search is underway.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.