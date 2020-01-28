More mutual aid being called in for raging fire in downtown Blooming Prairie

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - Crews are on the scene of a massive fire at The Bakery in downtown Blooming Prairie that they have been battling for hours.
The fire, at The Bakery on Main St. E., has resulted in departments from many locations being called in to assist.
The initial call was received at 6:10 a.m.
When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the building, and upon entering, fire officials requested mutual aid.
Due to the intensity of the flames and unsafe conditions, firefighters were pulled out of the building for their safety.
No injuries have been reported.
More mutual aid was called in at around 9:30 p.m.
#BREAKING I just spoke with the Blooming Prairie Fire Department who tells me there is an active fire at The Bakery on Maine Street East. We have a reporter on the way. Stay with @KIMTNews3 for details.
— Brooke McKivergan (@BrookeReports) January 28, 2020
