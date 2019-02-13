Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Accused tractor thieves plead not guilty

Joshua Mathahs (left) and Jesse Boehm Joshua Mathahs (left) and Jesse Boehm

Law enforcement says they took two of them in December 2018.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two Winnebago County men are pleading not guilty to driving other people’s tractors.

Joshua Lynn Mathahs, 22 of Buffalo Center, and Jesse Allan Boehm, 21 of Buffalo Center, are charged with 1st degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Law enforcement says they drove off with a tractor on December 8, 2018, and left it standing in the middle of a field. Court documents say the tractor’s right front wheel separated from the rest of the tractor after it was driven through two ditches.

The damage to the tractor is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000.

Authorities say the two men also took another tractor from a farm near Buffalo Center on December 8, 2018, and used it to pull Mathahs’ truck out of a ditch, then returned the tractor.

Mathahs and Boehm are now set to stand trial beginning April 10 in Winnebago County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events