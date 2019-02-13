Accused tractor thieves plead not guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two Winnebago County men are pleading not guilty to driving other people’s tractors.

Joshua Lynn Mathahs, 22 of Buffalo Center, and Jesse Allan Boehm, 21 of Buffalo Center, are charged with 1st degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Law enforcement says they drove off with a tractor on December 8, 2018, and left it standing in the middle of a field. Court documents say the tractor’s right front wheel separated from the rest of the tractor after it was driven through two ditches.

The damage to the tractor is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000.

Authorities say the two men also took another tractor from a farm near Buffalo Center on December 8, 2018, and used it to pull Mathahs’ truck out of a ditch, then returned the tractor.

Mathahs and Boehm are now set to stand trial beginning April 10 in Winnebago County District Court.