Accused thumb-biter pleads not guilty in Olmsted County

Edith Merrell
Posted: Oct 10, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of biting off the tip of a man’s thumb is pleading not guilty.

Edith Antoinette Merrell, 27 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree assault. She entered a not guilty plea Thursday. No trial date has been set.

Rochester police say they were called about a commotion at Essex Place Apartments on June 7 and arrived to find Merrell and a 39-year-old man with an injured thumb. Witnesses told police that Merrell bit the man in the thumb and was swinging a knife around.

