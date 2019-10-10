ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of biting off the tip of a man’s thumb is pleading not guilty.
Edith Antoinette Merrell, 27 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree assault. She entered a not guilty plea Thursday. No trial date has been set.
Rochester police say they were called about a commotion at Essex Place Apartments on June 7 and arrived to find Merrell and a 39-year-old man with an injured thumb. Witnesses told police that Merrell bit the man in the thumb and was swinging a knife around.
Related Content
- Accused thumb-biter pleads not guilty in Olmsted County
- Iowa man pleads guilty in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County sex offender pleads guilty again
- Accused stabber pleads guilty
- Mower County man pleads guilty to Olmsted County chase
- Texas man pleads not guilty to Olmsted County drug crimes
- Olmsted County woman pleads not guilty to gun threat
- Man charged with injury Olmsted County deputy pleads guilty
- Speedy decision to plead guilty in Olmsted County chase
- Accused kidnapper pleads guilty in Mower County
Scroll for more content...