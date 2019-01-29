Accused thieves agree to plea deal

Mason CITY, Iowa – What started as a reported abduction and robbery ends with two guilty pleas to simple misdemeanors.
Harold Victory Stinnett, Jr., 28 of Clear Lake, and Felix Allen Arp, 27 of Mason City, were accused of ordering a man and a woman to drive to a parking lot on July 2, 2018, and then taking their phones and wallets.
Felix Arp
Stinnett and Arp were originally charged with 1st degree theft, a felony, but both pleaded guilty to 5th degree theft. They’ve each been ordered to pay a $65 fine and a $125 law enforcement surcharge.
