Accused table-thrower pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of fighting with his girlfriend’s parents is pleading not guilty.
Richard Morrison, 21 of Rochester, is charged with one count of gross misdemeanor domestic assault. Police say he had to be physically restrained before being taken to the hospital after an incident on September 23. Morrison reportedly threw a patio table at a 47-year-old woman, breaking her nose, and was then taken to the ground by a 48-year-old man.
No trial date has been set.
