Accused shoplifter also facing drug charges in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused shoplifter is jailed on $10,000 bond.

Michelle Swearingen, 28 of Mason City, was arrested Sunday afternoon at Menards. Mason City police say they were called after Swearingen left the store without paying for multiple items she had hidden in her purse. Officers say a search of Swearingen’s backpack then found Xanax without a prescription, a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine, and a glass container with marijuana.

She is charged with 3rd degree theft, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense.

Court documents state Swearingen has three prior convictions for drug possession and two prior convictions for 5th degree theft. Authorities say Swearingen stole less than $30 worth of items from Menards but the charge was increased from 5th to 3rd degree theft due to her previous convictions.