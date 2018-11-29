Clear
Accused safe thieves plead not guilty

Kassidy Poole (left) and Casey Schultz Kassidy Poole (left) and Casey Schultz

Police say the owner was tricked into leaving his home to allow the theft.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A duo accused of stealing a safe is pleading not guilty.

Kassidy Jo Poole, 20 of Albert Lea, and Casey Alan Schultz, 22 of Albert Lea, are both charged with 1st degree burglary, felony theft, and criminal damage to property. Albert Lea police say Poole called a former boyfriend on November 8 and arranged to meet with him.

Police say while he was out of his home, Poole and Schultz entered and stole a safe containing a wallet with about $500.

Officers say they found the safe at a home where Poole and Schultz were staying with the door pried open.

Poole is scheduled to stand trial on February 26, 2019. A trial date for Schultz has not been set.

Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
