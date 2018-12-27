Accused safe-thieves plead guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A pair of accused safe-thieves is now pleading guilty.

Kassidy Jo Poole, 20, and Casey Alan Schultz, 23, have entered guilty pleas to 1st degree burglary.

They were arrested on November 8 after Albert Lea police say the two stole a safe from the home of a former boyfriend of Poole. She reportedly arranged a phony meeting with the ex-boyfriend to get him out of his home during the burglary.

Police say they found the safe, with the door pried off, at a home where Poole and Schultz were staying. The safe reportedly held about $500.

Poole’s sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2019. Schultz’s sentencing has been set for February 21, 2019.