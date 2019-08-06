Clear

Accused peeper from Preston pleads not guilty

Police say he's been caught doing it in the past.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused 'Peeping Tom' is pleading not guilty.

Rochester police say Rickford Rehmann Munger, 63 of Preston, was arrested just before 1 am on July 1 in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue SW. Officers were responding to a report of a man looking in people’s windows. Police say Munger was found wearing knee pads and covered in dirt.

Authorities say Munger is on the Minnesota sex offender registry and has been caught looking in windows in the past.

He’s pleaded not guilty to interfering with privacy. No trial date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

StormTeam 3: More severe weather risks for Wednesday

Image

Plans for Rezoning Approved

Image

Tracking A Break From the Rain For Now

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Senator Nelson comments on shooting

Image

A red, white and blue "Thank You"

Image

Moving forward with a development in Clear Lake

Image

Comedian uses humor to talk about bipolar disorder

Image

Tori Ward case hearing.

Image

Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

Community Events