Accused peeper from Preston pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused 'Peeping Tom' is pleading not guilty.

Rochester police say Rickford Rehmann Munger, 63 of Preston, was arrested just before 1 am on July 1 in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue SW. Officers were responding to a report of a man looking in people’s windows. Police say Munger was found wearing knee pads and covered in dirt.

Authorities say Munger is on the Minnesota sex offender registry and has been caught looking in windows in the past.

He’s pleaded not guilty to interfering with privacy. No trial date has been set.