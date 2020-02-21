FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading guilty to an oily case of vandalism.
Brandon Michael Charlson, 41, has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree criminal mischief. He was accused of throwing about three gallons of motor oil on the side of the Lake Milles Light Plant Building in June 2019, causing about $5,000 in damage.
Charlson had been charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief but took a plea deal. His sentencing is set for March 6.
Related Content
- Accused oil thrower pleads guilty in Winnebago County
- Accused table-thrower pleads not guilty
- Accused knife-thrower pleads guilty in Cerro Gordo County
- Winnebago County man pleads guilty to forgery
- Tool thief pleads guilty in Winnebago County
- Winnebago County supervisor pleads guilty to being drunk and armed
- Accused stabber pleads guilty
- Not guilty plea in Winnebago County embezzlement
- Not guilty plea in Winnebago County kidnapping
- Guilty plea in Winnebago County embezzlement
Scroll for more content...