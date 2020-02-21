Accused oil thrower pleads guilty in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading guilty to an oily case of vandalism.

Brandon Michael Charlson, 41, has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree criminal mischief. He was accused of throwing about three gallons of motor oil on the side of the Lake Milles Light Plant Building in June 2019, causing about $5,000 in damage.

Charlson had been charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief but took a plea deal. His sentencing is set for March 6.