Accused murderer set to be arraigned Dec. 23 in Kossuth County

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Coralville man accused of shooting and killing a northern Iowa bank employee will be arraigned Dec. 23.

Valentino Williams, 35, is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting death of 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar.

Williams will be arraigned Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m. in Kossuth County.

Weishaar, an employee of Security State Bank, was killed during the Dec. 4. shooting in the small northern Iowa town of Lu Verne.