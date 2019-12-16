Clear

Accused murderer set to be arraigned Dec. 23 in Kossuth County

Valentino Williams/Kossuth County Jail

A Coralville man accused of shooting and killing a northern Iowa bank employee will be arraigned Dec. 23.

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Coralville man accused of shooting and killing a northern Iowa bank employee will be arraigned Dec. 23.

Valentino Williams, 35, is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting death of 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar.

Williams will be arraigned Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m. in Kossuth County.

Weishaar, an employee of Security State Bank, was killed during the Dec. 4. shooting in the small northern Iowa town of Lu Verne.

