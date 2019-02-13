Accused mugger pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused mugger arrested after a 45-minute police chase is pleading not guilty.

Jacob Matthew Mills, 25 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd degree robbery, 1st degree theft, and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. Mason City police say he approached two people on the street on January 19 and demanded they empty their pockets. Mills then reportedly demanded their backpacks and told them to get into a car.

Court documents state Mills punched one of the victims in the car and when the victim tried to run away, Mills took him to the ground and began choking and punching him.

Police say Mills left the scene but was later caught after running away from a traffic stop.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 26.