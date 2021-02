MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused North Iowa drug dealer has taken a plea deal for probation.

Sean Allan Huegli, 33 of Mason City, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine after a traffic stop on July 28, 2020. Authorities say about 20 grams of meth were found between the driver’s seat and center console in Huegli’s vehicle.

He has pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense. Huegli has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation.