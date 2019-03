Accused marijuana dealer pleads guilty in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Michigan man is pleading guilty to dealing marijuana in North Iowa.

Braylin Martez Blocton, 22 of Detroit, MI, entered a guilty plea Friday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Law enforcement says when they searched a Forest City apartment where Blocton was staying, they found 42 grams of pot, a scale, and large amounts of cash in a safe.

His sentencing is set for April 19.