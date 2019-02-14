Accused mail thief changes her plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing drugs out of other people’s mail is changing her plea.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 21 of Rochester, was arrested in May 2018 after Rochester police said she was seen going through a group of mail boxes and taking a prescription drug bottle.

Thorson entered a not guilty plea in September 2018 to theft of a controlled substance, two counts of mail theft, and fifth degree drug possession. Thorson changed that Thursday to a plea of guilty to fifth degree drug possession and is now due to be sentenced on April 1.