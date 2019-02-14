Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Accused mail thief changes her plea

Nicole Thorson Nicole Thorson

Police say she stole a prescription drug bottle out of a mail box.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 12:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing drugs out of other people’s mail is changing her plea.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 21 of Rochester, was arrested in May 2018 after Rochester police said she was seen going through a group of mail boxes and taking a prescription drug bottle.

Thorson entered a not guilty plea in September 2018 to theft of a controlled substance, two counts of mail theft, and fifth degree drug possession. Thorson changed that Thursday to a plea of guilty to fifth degree drug possession and is now due to be sentenced on April 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking more wind, cold, and blowing snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage storms to third at state duals

Image

Tracking blowing snow for Valentine's Day

Image

Original Freedom Writer Gives Hope

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Community Events