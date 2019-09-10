Accused laughing gas huffer pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A janitor pleads guilty to burglarizing a dentist's office.

Patrick Scott Borgen, 53 of Rochester, was accused of entering the business at night in order to huff laughing gas. He was arrested June 29 after an employee called police. The employee had stopped by the dentist's office around 10 pm and said the alarm system was turned off, a door that was usually locked was open, and hissing noises could be heard as if gas was being let out of a tank.

Investigators say the nitrous oxide tanks in the office had been mysteriously going empty the previous two months.

Borgen pleaded guilty to 4th degree burglary and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He must also pay $1,666.93 in restitution and either do 70 hours of community work service or pay a $700 fine.