Accused knife-thrower pleads guilty in Cerro Gordo County

Man arrested after police respond to domestic assault.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of throwing knives at police is pleading guilty.

Joshua James Martin, 35 of Mason City, was arrested after Mason City police responded to a domestic incident on March 10. Officers say when they arrived, Martin became agitated and threatened them with large knives. Court documents say Martin began throwing knives at officers, missing by a couple of feet.

Law enforcement was called to the scene after Martin allegedly hit a woman in the face and grabbed her by the throat.

He’s now pleading guilty to interference with official acts and domestic abuse assault. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 20.

