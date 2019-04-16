Clear
Accused killer of ISU golfer wants his trial moved

Collin Richards Collin Richards

Pre-trial publicity blamed by his attorney.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 8:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in Iowa are fighting to keep the trial of a man accused of killing am Iowa State University golfer in Story County.

The Des Moines Register reports that Collin Richards, who is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing last September of Celia Barquín Arozamena, is seeking to have his trial moved to another county. His attorney says in a motion that pre-trial publicity would keep Richards from getting a fair trial in Story County.

Prosecutors filed a response Tuesday saying Richards couldn't show that coverage of the crime was prejudicial.

Richards has pleaded not guilty to killing Barquín Arozamena on Sept. 17 while she was playing a round at a public course in Ames, near the university campus.

A hearing on Richards' motion has been set for May 6. His trial is set for September.

