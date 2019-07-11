Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Accused killer looking for new lawyers

Ayub Iman Ayub Iman

Public defenders say they have a conflict of interest.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 3:42 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of killing one person and threatening another with a knife is looking for new lawyers.

At a Thursday hearing in Olmsted County District Court, the Public Defender’s Office said it had a conflict of interest in defending Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23 of Rochester, and could not defend him on charges of 3rd degree riot and disorderly conduct. The judge set a new hearing for September 19 to give Iman time to find someone to defend him. The Public Defender's Office will try to find a new lawyer for Iman but the judge indicated she doubted Iman didn’t have the money to hire a private lawyer because he had done so in the past.

Ayub Iman is facing charges of 3rd degree riot and disorderly conduct for an April 11 incident where a man was threatened with a knife.

He is also charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of Garad Hassan Roble, 28 of Rochester, on March 5. Online court records state Iman is scheduled to have another hearing on his murder case on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heatwave could impact the area for a week

Image

Family Raises Butterflies

Image

New VA Clinic in Rochester

Image

Food Shelf Campaign

Image

Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Community Events