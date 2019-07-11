Accused killer looking for new lawyers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of killing one person and threatening another with a knife is looking for new lawyers.

At a Thursday hearing in Olmsted County District Court, the Public Defender’s Office said it had a conflict of interest in defending Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23 of Rochester, and could not defend him on charges of 3rd degree riot and disorderly conduct. The judge set a new hearing for September 19 to give Iman time to find someone to defend him. The Public Defender's Office will try to find a new lawyer for Iman but the judge indicated she doubted Iman didn’t have the money to hire a private lawyer because he had done so in the past.

Ayub Iman is facing charges of 3rd degree riot and disorderly conduct for an April 11 incident where a man was threatened with a knife.

He is also charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of Garad Hassan Roble, 28 of Rochester, on March 5. Online court records state Iman is scheduled to have another hearing on his murder case on Friday.