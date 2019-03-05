Accused jewel thief pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A cleaning woman accused of stealing jewelry is pleading not guilty.

Kelly Louise Frein, 59 of Mason City, is charged with 1st degree theft. Authorities say she stole more than $10,000 worth of gold, silver, and diamonds from a Mason City home between July 1 and August 15 of 2018.

Police say Frein admitted to the thefts during an interview and was caught with multiple items of jewelry belonging to the victim.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on May 7.