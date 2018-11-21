Accused identity thief wanted in Wright County

CLARION, Iowa – A warrant has been issued for a Wright County woman accused of identity theft.

Evangelina Garcia-Garcia, 58 of Eagle Grove, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on a charge of identity theft costing over $10,000. Authorities say Garcia-Garcia worked at DayBreak Foods using the name and Social Security number of someone living in North Dakota. By using her Social Security number, Garcia-Garcia is accused of denying her victim over $10,000 in Social Security benefits.

Court records state Garcia-Garcia did not show up for her arraignment in Wright County District Court. A nationwide warrant has been issued for her arrest.