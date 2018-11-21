Clear

Accused identity thief wanted in Wright County

Evangelina Garcia-Garcia Evangelina Garcia-Garcia

Accused of denying someone else their Social Security benefits.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 7:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 8:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A warrant has been issued for a Wright County woman accused of identity theft.

Evangelina Garcia-Garcia, 58 of Eagle Grove, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on a charge of identity theft costing over $10,000. Authorities say Garcia-Garcia worked at DayBreak Foods using the name and Social Security number of someone living in North Dakota. By using her Social Security number, Garcia-Garcia is accused of denying her victim over $10,000 in Social Security benefits.

Court records state Garcia-Garcia did not show up for her arraignment in Wright County District Court. A nationwide warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
We're tracking rain and snow for the holiday weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Image

Mason City considers fireworks proposals

Image

Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Image

Library repair update

Image

Humane society helps Manly dog rescue

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events