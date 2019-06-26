Accused hotel room vandal ruled incompetent to stand trial

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accusing a trashing a Clear Lake hotel room is ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 32 of Mason City, was charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief after an April 3 incident where authorities say Lindquist broke furniture, the window, and the air conditioning in a room at Americas Best Value Inn, then threw things out the window.
The estimated damage to the room was $2,000.
A competency hearing was held for Lindquist where she was found to be suffering from mental illness and have a history of borderline personality disorder. A judge ruled Lindquist posed a danger to the public and she’s been committed to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment.
