Accused heroin dealer pleads guilty in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to dealing heroin.

Police say Austin Douglas Kinder, 22 of Austin, sold .6 grams of heroin to an informant on September 18, 2019. His home was then searched on December 13, 2019, and Austin police say they found drug paraphernalia.

Kinder entered a guilty plea Thursday to 3rd degree drug sales. His sentencing is now set for March 27.