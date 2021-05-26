Accused hay bale burner pleads guilty to different crime in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An accused arsonist is pleading guilty to a different instance of property destruction.

Kyle Hiroshi Spandau, 33 of Oronoco, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to third-degree criminal damage to property. The Rochester Police Department says Spandau was trying to visit someone at St. Marys Hospital on August 27, 2019, and became angry when he was not allowed to visit. Investigators say Spandau punched the front of a computer cabinet, causing $610 in damage.

He has been given two years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Spandau is still awaiting trial for third-degree arson. He's accused of pouring gasoline on several hay bales in Oronoco on August 9, 2019, and setting them on fire. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says there is security video of Spandau buying gasoline at a convenience store just before the fire.

Spandau pleaded not guilty in September 2020 and his trial is scheduled to start on July 12.