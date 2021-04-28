Accused grocery store thief booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Missouri man is accused of stealing from a Mason City grocery store.

Antonio Jones, 44 of St. Louis, MO, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday afternoon and is being held on $20,000 bond.

A criminal complaint filed on March 2 accuses Jones of stealing $3,400 from the Fareway grocery store in Mason City on January 2. Jones is also accused of stealing from Fareway stores in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Burlington, and Moline, Illinois. Investigators say all the thefts were of the same manner and all were viewed on store security cameras.