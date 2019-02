Accused garage burglar pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester garage burglary.

Joshua Jon Carlson, 31 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree burglary and possession of stolen property. He was arrested on December 11, 2018, after police say a woman spotted Carlson inside a garage in the 900 block of 16th Street SE.

His trial is set to begin on July 15.