Accused fake drug dealer jailed in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is accused of selling fake drugs.

Kevin Dewayne Thomas, 32 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says there was a deal for Thomas to deliver meth to someone working with law enforcement. Court documents say the sale happened on June 20, 2018, but the meth turned out to be fake.

Charges were filed against Thomas on February 6, after lab results on the phony meth came back, and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday morning. Thomas is being held on $10,000 bond.