Accused drug courier pleads not guilty in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of bringing methamphetamine from Texas to Minnesota is pleading not guilty.

Randi Lynn Laumbach, 40 of Austin and formerly of Chickasha, Oklahoma, entered a guilty plea Thursday to first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime.

Laumbach was arrested on October 3 after a state trooper pulled her over for speeding and weaving across the road on Interstate 90 near mile marker 164. Court documents state Laumbach told the troopers he was making a round-trip drive from Texas to Rochester.

The trooper suspected Laumbach of being involved in drug trafficking and called in a K9 unit, which detected drugs in Laumbach’s vehicle. Investigators say 2.2 pounds of meth and a .22 caliber handgun were found inside.

Laumbach is scheduled to stand trial on August 16, 2022.