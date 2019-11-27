Accused dog-choker pleads guilty to theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – An accused meat thief is pleading guilty.

Antwan Darcell Thomas, 45 of Owatonna, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mower County District Court to one count of felony theft. He was arrested on April 21 after Austin police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue E.

The residents told police they returned home from church to find their freezer door open. Thomas then knocked on the door and was allowed inside. The residents say Thomas asked for a glass of water and then started strangling their dog.

Other people arrived at the apartment and told Thomas to leave. Witnesses say he was then seen putting things into a vehicle outside. Police say they found frozen meat, frozen biscuits, and children’s toys stolen from the Oakland Avenue apartment inside the vehicle.

Thomas’ sentencing is set for February 27.