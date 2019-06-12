Accused dance floor robber pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a robbery on a dance floor is pleading not guilty.

Letrell Pierre Brewer, 35 of Rochester, is charged with felony robbery, felony theft, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was arrested on December 16, 2018, after an incident at Dooley’s Pub.

Rochester police say a 22-year-old female was on Dooley’s dance floor and says she felt Brewer taking things from the purse strapped around her shoulder. The woman says he took her cell phone and other items but she and a friend chased Brewer down and got the phone back.

Brewer’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 18.