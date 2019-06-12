Clear

Accused dance floor robber pleads not guilty

Letrell Brewer Letrell Brewer

Woman says she chased him down and got her phone back.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:55 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a robbery on a dance floor is pleading not guilty.

Letrell Pierre Brewer, 35 of Rochester, is charged with felony robbery, felony theft, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was arrested on December 16, 2018, after an incident at Dooley’s Pub.

Rochester police say a 22-year-old female was on Dooley’s dance floor and says she felt Brewer taking things from the purse strapped around her shoulder. The woman says he took her cell phone and other items but she and a friend chased Brewer down and got the phone back.

Brewer’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Community Events