Accused con-artist pleads not guilty in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of tricking a woman out of thousands of dollars is pleading not guilty.

Imonije Nathaniel Emuobosa, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, is charged with 2nd degree theft in Cerro Gordo County. Authorities say he pretended to be an agent from the United Nations diplomatic courier service and tricked a Mason City woman out of $3,000 by promising her he would deliver a box in exchange for the money.

Emuobosa is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 21.