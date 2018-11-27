Accused change thief pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of melting locks to steal change is pleading not guilty.
Tyler Brackey, 23 of Forest City, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglars tools. Law enforcement says Brackey entered a Mason City apartment building on August 24, melted the locks on a dryer and took change out of the internal coin bin.
His trial is set to begin on January 8, 2019.
