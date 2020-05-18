Accused car thief sentenced in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused car thief is sentenced to jail.
Greggery Allen Kisling, 51, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. He was arrested January 7 in Thornton after he was found driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Minneapolis. Authorities say Kisling also had meth hidden in a container of coffee pouches.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to pay a $315 fine.
