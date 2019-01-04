Clear
Accused car thief arrested again

Mark Harman Mark Harman

Released from jail on Monday. Caught again Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities say they’ve recovered a stolen Jeep and arrested the man accused of stealing it a second time.

Mark Harman, 31 of Rochester, was arrested for stealing the Jeep after it was left running outside the McDonald’s on 2nd Street SW on December 28, 2018. The vehicle was not found at the time.


Madison Slocum

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a Jeep at a stop sign on January 2 and pulled it over because the passenger was not wearing a seat belt. An investigation determined it was the stolen vehicle.

The driver, Madison Slocum, 28 of St. Charles, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. While being searched at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, officers say they found a syringe of liquid methamphetamine in Slocum’s bra, so she’s also charged with 5th degree drug possession.

Harman, who was released from jail on Monday, is now accused of stealing another vehicle on Wednesday.

A woman says she was warning her Ford Escape in her driveway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue SW in Rochester when she looked out the window and saw it driving away. A Rochester police officer spotted the vehicle driving around the parking lot of the Menards on Prairie Vista Drive NW. The officer says Harman was driving it.

Police say Harman escaped authorities then but was later arrested at his apartment with the keys to the stolen Ford Escape in his pocket. This time officers also found the vehicle. Police say they think Harman stole a license plate from a similar vehicle and put it on the stolen Escape.

