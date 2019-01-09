Accused bus shooter pleads not guilty

CLARION, Iowa – A man accused of shooting into an occupied bus is pleading not guilty.

Jason Jacob Bouska, 38 of Eagle Grove, was arrested in December 2018 after the Eagle Grove Police Department says he fired several shots into a bus with several occupants at the Union Pacific Railroad Yard. Bouska is charged with going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

His trial is now set to begin on February 26 in Wright County District Court.