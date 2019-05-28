Accused burglar cornered in home by dogs

Clear
Posted: May 28, 2019 12:34 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester woman is jailed for burglary and mail theft.

Nicole Martin, 37, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for mail theft, possessing someone else’s mail, 3rd degree burglary, and 5th degree drug possession.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported returning to her home in the 4200 block of 8th Street to find the place ransacked Friday night. The woman says she found Martin locked in a downstairs bedroom, having been chased in there by two German Shepherds in the home.

The Sheriff’s Office says Martin stole 10 DVDs, a pillow case set, and mail and had it sitting outside the bedroom window. Law enforcement says Martin had 15 sedative pills on her when she was arrested.

