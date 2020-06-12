Accused burglar chased off by a shotgun gets unusual sentence

AUSTIN, Minn. – The case of an accused burglary chased off by a victim with a shotgun ends with an unusual sentence.

James Gregory Mix, 33 of Elton, was arrested on August 15, 2019, and charged with 1st degree burglary, obstructing the legal process, and theft. He was accused burglarizing a home in the 200 block of North Adams Street in Elton but law enforcement says the resident got a shotgun and scared Mix away. Court documents say video was taken of the confrontation.

Deputies went to Mix’ home to arrest him and say they had to taser him three times and hit him with chemical spray once to get him under control. Investigators say a “softball hitting stick” taken from the victim’s garage was found in Mix’ driveway.

The Mower County Attorney’s Office agreed on Friday to continue Mix’ case for dismissal and he agreed to serve two years of supervised probation for each charge. Mix has not entered a guilty plea and if he successfully completes his probation, these charges will be dismissed.