Accused bigamist to stand trial in Freeborn County

Authorities say he never divorced his first wife.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 2:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to bigamy.

Quinten Duane Amos, 38 of Albert Lea, was charged in November with one felony count of bigamy. Authorities say Amos got married in February at an Albert Lea church but never got divorced from a woman he married in Hennepin County in 2009.

Investigator say the woman Amos married in 2009 says she tried to divorce him but he wouldn’t go along with it. Police say when they questioned Amos, he claimed he used an online service to get a divorce but never produced any evidence to support that.

Amos is now scheduled to stand trial on April 9, 2019.

