Accused barn crasher pleads not guilty

Trial to start in June.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of deliberately crashing into a northeast Iowa livestock barn is pleading not guilty.

Casey Daniel Knutson, 25 of Spring Grove, MN, is charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief in Winneshiek County. Law enforcement says he drove onto private property the morning of March 31, hit a fence post and gating, then crashed into the barn. Court documents say this happened in the 2300 block of County Road A14.

Knutson is set to stand trial starting June 19.

