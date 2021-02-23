Accused barn burglars enter different pleas in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two accused Floyd County burglars are entering different pleas.

Robert Patrick Frazer, 25 of Charles City, and Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of Clarksville, were arrested on January 15. Law enforcement says the two illegally entered a closed farm building in the 2200 block of Walnut Avenue, southeast of Charles City, then broke into a locked barn in the 2200 block of Villa Lane while trying to escape from law enforcement.

Frazer has now pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and 4th degree criminal mischief. His sentencing is set for April 6. Jones is pleading not guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary and 4th degree criminal mischief. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 20.