ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing felony charges for stealing baby formula is pleading not guilty.

Leslie Gene Robinson, 59 of Minneapolis, is accused of felony theft and soliciting a juvenile to commit a criminal act.

Robinson and his 16-year-old niece were arrested on August 19 after Rochester police said they loaded $1,500 worth of baby formula into a cart at Target and walked out of the store with it.

No trial date has been set for Robinson.