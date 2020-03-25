Accused auto thief pleads not guilty in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man facing auto theft and drug charges is pleading not guilty.
Greggery Allen Kisling, 51, was arrested January 7 in Thornton. Law enforcement says he was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Minneapolis and had methamphetamine hidden in a container of coffee pouches.
Court documents say Kisling claimed to be driving the vehicle to Texas to sell it.
He has entered not guilty pleas to 2nd degree theft and possession of meth-1st offense. Kisling’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 18.
