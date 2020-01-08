THORNTON, Iowa – An accused auto thief is arrested in Cerro Gordo County.
Greggery Allen Kisling, 51, was picked up just before 3:30 pm Tuesday at the Classic Stop convenience store in Thornton. Authorities say Kisling was found with a vehicle reported stolen out of Minneapolis. Court documents state Kisling told law enforcement he was driving the vehicle down to Texas to sell it.
In addition, investigators say Kisling had methamphetamine hidden in the lid of a container of “Grinds coffee pouches.”
Kisling is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. He’s facing charges of 2nd degree theft and possession of meth.
Related Content
- Accused auto thief arrested in Thornton
- Accused car thief arrested again
- Thornton man facing meth charge
- Thornton man sentenced for domestic assault
- Accused car thief pleads guilty
- Accused pig thief pleads guilty
- Not guilty plea from accused car thief
- Accused identity thief wanted in Wright County
- Accused change thief pleads not guilty
- Not guilty plea from accused truck thief
Scroll for more content...