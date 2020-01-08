Clear

Accused auto thief arrested in Thornton

Greggery Kisling
Vehicle reported stolen out of Minneapolis.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

THORNTON, Iowa – An accused auto thief is arrested in Cerro Gordo County.

Greggery Allen Kisling, 51, was picked up just before 3:30 pm Tuesday at the Classic Stop convenience store in Thornton. Authorities say Kisling was found with a vehicle reported stolen out of Minneapolis. Court documents state Kisling told law enforcement he was driving the vehicle down to Texas to sell it.

In addition, investigators say Kisling had methamphetamine hidden in the lid of a container of “Grinds coffee pouches.”

Kisling is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. He’s facing charges of 2nd degree theft and possession of meth.

Article Comments

