Accused attempted murderer and girlfriend both pleading not guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of setting fire to a home with two people inside is pleading not guilty.

James Edward Slavan, 62 of Austin, is charged with 1st degree attempted murder and 1st degree arson for the incident at 1201 3rd Avenue NW in Austin on August 14. One of the people inside the home says Slavan, their landlord, was harassing them moments before the flames began and had drunkenly threatened to “burn the house down” a week earlier.

Police say a gas can and lighter were found near the home and Slavan was seen walking away from the area.

A trial is scheduled to begin February 3, 2020.

Slavan has also pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and failing to register as a predatory offender. Austin police say the victim told her mother that Slavan put his hand under her shirt and tried to kiss her on July 29. A trial in this matter is scheduled to start on September 9.

Police say Slavan’s girlfriend has also pleaded not guilty to burglary and assault.

Susan Marie Anderson, 53 of Austin, is charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, 5th degree assault, and resisting arrest. She was arrested on July 24 after a man called police about being attacked by his neighbor.

The man told Austin police he lived in an upstairs apartment at 1201 3rd Avenue NW and Anderson began pounding on his door around 1:30 am. The man says he ignored it until Anderson kicked in his locked door and began yelling and hitting him. The man says that’s when Anderson’s boyfriend, James Slavan, entered the apartment and stole the man’s phone.

Officers went to the downstairs apartment to talk with Anderson and Slavan and say they both appeared highly intoxicated. Police say Slavan initially tried to deny it but Anderson admitted going upstairs to attack the victim, allegedly saying she wished to kill him. Officers say Anderson also admitted the man’s cell phone was in her apartment.

Police say Anderson resisted being taken into custody and a breath test at the Mower County Jail showed she had a blood alcohol content of .19. Police say a theft citation was issued to Slavan, who returned the stolen cell phone.

Anderson’s trial is also set to start February 3, 2020.