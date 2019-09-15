Accused Winnebago County meth dealer to stand trial

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for an accused Winnebago County drug dealer.
Rusty Shane Rogers, 30 of Forest City, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Investigators say they searched Rogers home on August 10 and found numerous glass pipes commonly used for smoking marijuana and methamphetamine, snort tubes, Dab pen cartridges, plastic baggies, two digital scales, a red straw with a meth-like substance inside, and a jar of a green leafy substance on the dining room table. Law enforcement says a search of Rogers’ cell phone then found messages indicating he was selling meth.
His trial is scheduled to begin on December 4.
