Accused Walmart thieves pleads not guilty

Amelia Tiedt Amelia Tiedt

Charged with stealing over $1,000 worth of items.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two Clear Lake women accused of stealing from Walmart are pleading not guilty.

Mandi Rae Wheeler, 27, and Amelia Jean Tiedt, 53, are charged with ongoing criminal conduct and two counts of 3rd degree theft. Police say they stole $1,261.69 of items from the Mason City Walmart over the courts of six weeks.


Mandi Wheeler

Wheeler and Tiedt reportedly used the self checkout line and scanned a floss barcode in place of other items.

Both women are set to stand trial starting June 18.

